Le Dîner en Blanc Premieres in Greenville, South Carolina in 2020!

Posted by Roo Richer on October 25, 2019

Along with Paris, New York, Montreal, Washington DC, Sydney, Melbourne, Buenoes Aires, Mexico City, Vilnius, Greenville will proudly host its first Le Dîner en Blanc in 2020!

Is Dîner en Blanc an illegal activity?

All events produced according to Le Dîner en Blanc International guidelines require local hosts to acquire the proper authorization, permits, and insurances before proceeding with their event. On the other hand, since its beginning, Le Dîner en Blanc de Paris has been taking place without authorization, in some of the city’s most prestigious sites. The first editions were not easy to pull off. Today, French authorities know that the event is always well organized and that guests are always respectful of public property. Moreover, the event’s photogenic quality helps promote the city’s image as a stylish Metropolis.

How many Dîner en Blanc events are there in the world?

Founded in 2012, Dîner en Blanc International is responsible for developing this secret posh picnic in close to 80 cities in 30 countries around the world with over 130,000 participants. The largest and most internationally recognized Le Dîner en Blanc remains the original Paris event.

How can I participate?

Registration for Le Dîner en Blanc takes place in 3 phases:
Phase 1: Members from the previous year and friends of the organization and leaders
Phase 2: Friends "sponsored" by Phase 1 members
Phase 3: People who signed up to the waiting list

What are the key rules of the event?

Le Dîner en Blanc requires from the participants an exemplary citizenship and discipline. Here are the main rules:

● Rain or shine, guests are expected.
● Exude Elegance … in white. Originality is encouraged, as long as it remains elegant and tasteful.
● Bring your own table, chairs, and picnic basket.
● Follow the Volunteer Leader’s instructions.
● Arrive and leave with your Leader. Nobody arrives at the site on their own.
● Drink responsibly. Champagne or wine only. No spirits or beer.
● Clean up: Take all your garbage with you and clean the area around your table.

What must guests wear?

All guests must dress elegantly in head-to-toe white. This means no ivory, no off-white, and no beige… Originality is always encouraged, as long as it stays stylish and tasteful.

What must guests bring?

A square folding-table and two white chairs; a white picnic basket and/or bag including a gourmet meal for two, a white tablecloth and cloth-napkins, cutlery, dishware, and glassware; and a garbage bag.

What kind of table do I need to bring?

The table must be square, foldable, and easy to carry. The size must be between 27 and 32 inches (68 and 81 cm). The table does not have to be white as it will be covered with a white tablecloth.

Why not let guests decide on the size and shape of their table?

Le Dîner en Blanc is always held in a public location with space limitations, and local organizers must therefore limit the size of the tables to optimize the given space.
