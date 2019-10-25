Dîner en Blanc International ("DEB INT") platform consisting of websites, services, software applications and networks (“DEB”) allows you to optionally upload and share multimedia content and assist you in attending social events hosted in your city. DEB INT believes in informed consent and full disclosure of the use of data collected. You may visit this site as an unregistered visitor. However, to access all the features and use the site, you will have to register as a member. During the registration with DEB INT and its local DEB INT event affiliates, and optionally uploading images and videos, you provide some personal information about you. Your privacy is important to us. DEB INT is committed to safeguarding and preserving your privacy when you visit our site or communicate electronically with us. This Privacy Policy, together with our Terms of Use, provides an explanation as to what happens to any personal data that you provide to us, or that we collect from you. By using or accessing DEB, you agree to our privacy practices outlined below.

Collection of information Cookies Using your personal data Other disclosures Data transfer Security of your personal data Children's privacy Policy amendments Your rights Third party websites Updating information Business transition Contact information

Information automatically collected during your visit to this website (as a visitor or a member): information about your computer and about your visits to, and use of, this website, such as your IP address, geographical location, browser type, information about your computer, referral source, length of visit, number of page views and your interaction with the viewed pages; information relating to any transactions carried out between you and us on or in relation to this website, including information relating to any website settings that you specify or purchases you make of our goods or services;

Information provided by you/collected by us: information that you provide to us for the purpose of registering with us and using the functionality of the website; information that you provide to us for the purpose of subscribing to electronic notifications and/or newsletters from DEB INT; information you provide to us including images and videos, for the purpose of using our website services; any other information provided by you.

Multimedia data: Multimedia Data will be collected when you participate in interactive web applications. This video data will be used by DEB INT to train its computer algorithms for measurement and communication of certain metric including emotions and general mood of the user. DEB INT may further use this data to enhance its current services or evaluate its future services.



administer the website;

improve your browsing experience by personalizing the website;

enable your use of the services available on the website;

send to you goods purchased via the website, and supply to you services purchased via the website;

collect payments from you;

send you general (non-marketing) commercial communications;

send you electronic notifications which you have specifically requested;

send to you our newsletter and other marketing communications (relating to our business or the businesses of carefully-selected third parties, which we think may be of interest to you, by post or, where you have specifically agreed to this, by email, SMS or similar technology. You can inform us at any time if you no longer require electronic communications to be sent by contacting us. Please see our contact information below;

provide select partners with information sufficient to create analytics and statistical information and further enhance DEB INT's current and future offerings;

provide third parties with statistical information about our users – but this information will not be used to identify any individual user;

deal with enquiries and complaints made by or about you relating to the website; and

other uses.

to the extent that we are required to do so by law;

in connection with any legal proceedings or prospective legal proceedings;

in order to establish, exercise or defend our legal rights (including providing information to others for the purposes of fraud prevention and reducing credit risk); and

to the purchaser (or prospective purchaser) of any business or asset which we are (or are contemplating) selling.

DEB INT is the sole owner of information collected on this website. We will not share, sell, or trade this information to third parties in ways different from what is disclosed in this Privacy Policy.We may collect and store the following kinds of data/information:We use cookies on this website. A cookie is a text file sent by a web server to a web browser, and stored by the browser. The text file is then sent back to the server each time the browser requests a page from the server. This enables the web server to identify the web browser and provide personalized services to you.We may send a cookie which may be stored by your browser on your computer's hard drive. We may use the information we obtain from the cookie in the administration of this website, to improve the website's usability and for approved marketing purposes. We may also use that information to recognize your computer when you visit our website, and to personalize our website for you.Our advertisers and partners may also send you cookies. Most browsers allow you to refuse to accept cookies. This may however, disable accessibility to some of the features of the websites.Personal data submitted on this website may be used for the purposes specified in this privacy policy or in relevant parts of the website.We may use your personal information to:We will not without your express consent provide your personal information to any third parties for the purpose of direct marketing.In addition to the disclosures reasonably necessary for the purposes identified elsewhere in this privacy policy, we may disclose information about you:

Except as provided in this privacy policy, we will not provide your information to third parties.



5. Data transfers

Information that we collect may be stored and processed in and transferred between any of the countries in which we operate in order to enable us to use the information in accordance with this privacy policy. Information which you provide may be transferred to countries some of which do not have data protection laws equivalent to those in force in the United States. You expressly agree to such transfers.



6. Security of your personal data

We will take reasonable technical and organizational precautions to prevent the loss, misuse or alteration of your personal information.



We store all the personal information you provide on our secure servers. All electronic transactions you make to or receive from us will be encrypted using SSL technology to prevent unauthorized access to your account information. We invest in security technology and aim to ensure that our processes meet or exceed industry standards.

Of course, data transmission over the internet is inherently insecure, and we cannot guarantee the security of data sent over the internet. However, we will notify you in case we observe any security breach.



You are responsible for keeping your password and user details confidential. We will not ask you for your password. Please do not share your password with others. Change your password regularly.



7. Children's privacy

If you are under 18 years of age, you are not permitted to access this website. We do not collect or maintain personally identifiable data from individuals below 18 years of age. If we notice or it is brought to our notice that such information is collected, we will ensure to delete such information and terminate such account. A parent or legal guardian of individuals under 18 years, who has become member of this website, may contact us to have that individual's account terminated and information deleted. Please see our contact information below;



8. Policy amendments

Changes to the policy – in particular as to permissible uses of personal data: personal information collected on one basis will not be used for a different purpose by changing the terms of the privacy policy, without duly informing you.



We may update this privacy policy from time-to-time by posting a new version on our website. You should check this page occasionally to ensure you are happy with any changes. Your continued use of this site constitutes your acceptance of the changes. If you are registered with DEB INT, we will notify you of changes in our privacy policy by email.



9. Your rights

You may instruct us to provide you with any personal information we hold about you. You may instruct us not to process your personal data for marketing purposes by contacting us at any time. Please see our contact information below. California residents may further obtain the personalized information retained by us by sending us a written request at the address provided below.



10. Third party websites

We may provide links to third-party websites, such as those of our business partners and online advertisers. These sites may collect information about you. Since we do not control the information policies or practices of these third parties, you should review their privacy policies to learn more about how they collect and use personally identifiable information. We are not responsible for the privacy policies or practices of third party websites.



11. Updating information

Please let us know if the personal information which we hold about you needs to be corrected or updated. The same will be corrected/updated within a reasonable time.



12. Business Transitions

We may use and disclose your personal information in connection with the proposed or actual financing, sale or other business transaction involving part or all of our business or assets. Such use and disclosure would be for the purpose of allowing third parties to determine whether to proceed with the proposed transaction, and if the transaction proceeds, for the purpose of completing the transaction. Assignees or successors to our business or assets may use and disclose your personal information for the purposes described in this policy. You will be notified via email and/or a prominent notice on our web site of any change in ownership or uses of your personal information, as well as any choices you may have regarding your personal information.



13. Contact information

If you have any questions about this privacy policy or our treatment of your personal data, please send email to us at privacypolicy@dinerenblanc.com or by post to DEB Privacy, Diner en Blanc International Inc, 5333 Casgrain #1206, H2T 1X3.





We will respond to your mail and take appropriate steps to resolve any issue within 21 days of receipt of your mail.